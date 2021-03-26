Want to vote in the May election? You have until April 1 to register

Here's a rundown of the voting deadlines ahead of the May 1 election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday, April 1, is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming May 1 election. Early voting for the election runs from Monday, April 19, through Tuesday, April 27.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Check here.

If you're not registered, you can download a voter registration form here, print it and either mail it to the Travis County voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas, 78714) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office at 5501 Airport Blvd. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1.

You can also register to vote in person at the tax office.

As always, polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, May 1, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To view a sample ballot for the May 1 election, click here.

Voting by mail

Hoping to vote by mail in the May election? You must first apply for a ballot. Even if you voted by mail in an election in 2020, you still need to apply for a ballot this year because mail-in ballot applications expire at the end of each calendar year.

The last day to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.

If you submit your application by fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received at the county clerk's office within four business days of your electronic submission. The address to mail an application to the county clerk's office is: Dana DeBeauvoir, Travis County Clerk – Elections Division, PO Box 149325, Austin, Texas, 78714.

If you submit your application in person, it must be delivered to the county clerk's office at 5501 Airport Blvd. before the first day of early voting, April 19.

Your completed mail-in ballot must be postmarked by May 1.