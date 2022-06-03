If you want to vote in the May constitutional amendment and local elections, you need to register by Thursday

Here's a rundown of the voting deadlines ahead of the May 7 elections.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday, April 7, is the last day to register to vote in the May 7 constitutional amendment and local elections. Early voting for the elections runs from Monday, April 25, through Tuesday, May 3.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Check here.

If you're not registered, you can download a voter registration form, print it and mail it to the Travis County voter registrar. The address is Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas, 78714.

You can also drop your form off at the Travis County Tax Office, located at 5501 Airport Blvd., or register to vote in person at the tax office.

Voter registration forms are also available at Austin Public Library locations and U.S. Postal Service offices.

Applications must be postmarked or received by April 7.

As always, polls will be open on Election Day, Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To view a Travis County sample ballot for the May 7 elections, click here.

Voting by mail

Hoping to vote by mail in the May elections? You must first apply for a ballot.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 26 (received, not postmarked). You may submit your application by mail, email (ebbm@traviscounty.gov), fax (512-854-3969) or in person.

If you submit your application by fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received at the county clerk's office within four business days of your electronic submission. The address to mail an application to the county clerk's office is Travis County Clerk – Elections Division, PO Box 149325, Austin, Texas, 78714.

If you submit your application in person, it must be delivered to the Elections Office at 5501 Airport Blvd.

A completed mail ballot must be returned to the Travis County Elections Office in the Official Carrier Envelope provided to you. It may be returned through:

Regular residential mail via the USPS The ballot must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 7, and must be received by 5 p.m. on the first mail delivery day after Election Day, which is Monday, May 9 In-person drop off at Travis County Elections Building (5501 Airport Blvd.) on Election Day only from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You must present an acceptable form of photo identification If you do not have and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, you may show a List B identification and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) Only you may deliver your ballot in person Via common or contract carriers, including FedEx or UPS The ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day If the carrier provides a receipt mark indicating a time before 7 p.m. on Election Day, it may be received by 5 p.m. on the first mail delivery day after Election Day.

A ballot postmarked on Election Day must be received by the early voting clerk no later than 5 p.m. on the next business day after Election Day. If there is no postmark, the ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots from overseas voters must be received no later than the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from military voters must be received no later than the sixth day after Election Day.

Learn more about voting by mail in Travis County.

To learn more about voting in the May 7 elections, click here.

The May 7 election will not include primary runoff races. The primary runoff election is Tuesday, May 24. The last day to register to vote in the primary runoff election is April 24.

