Voter Guide May 2023: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the May 6 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot.

What will be on the ballot?

What you need to bring to vote

When and where you can vote

Here is everything you need to know about voting in the election, from polling locations to what you may see on your ballot.

Early voting for the May election began on Monday, April 24, and ran through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

The last day to register to vote in the May 6 election was April 6, but you can check online to see if you are currently registered .

The spring election is Saturday, May 6, and Central Texas residents will be weighing in on local propositions, school bonds and more.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) . If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. Travis and Williamson counties allow voters to cast ballots at any polling location in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to your precinct on Election Day.

During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location.

You can find early voting locations in your area on the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters have to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations. Many counties also already have locations listed on their elections websites.

Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live.

When and where you can vote

The elections office must receive your marked ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day unless:

Once your carrier envelope is sealed, sign it and return it to your county's elections clerk either by mail, by common or contract carrier or in person.

Once you receive your mail-in ballot and have marked your choices, place your voted ballot in the envelope marked "ballot envelope" and seal that envelope. Then place the ballot envelope inside the carrier envelope. Before sealing the carrier envelope, you must include in the space provided either your driver's license/state-issued personal ID/election identification certification numbers or the last four digits of your social security number.

Texas law requires voters applying for mail-in ballots to include either their driver's license/state-issued personal ID/election identification certification numbers or the last four digits of their social security number on the application. The Texas Secretary of State recommends voters include both numbers on their application to ensure they are granted ballots.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, one of the following must apply:

If you want to vote by mail in this election, you'll need to apply for a ballot by filling out an application and mailing it to your county elections department. The last day to apply for one is April 25.

If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which doesn't expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo ID may be expired up to four years. For voters 70 years old or older, the acceptable form of photo ID may be expired for any length of time if the ID is otherwise valid.

To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:

What you need to bring to vote

What will be on the ballot? :

There's a lot going on for this election. Here's a look at some of the key races you may see on your ballot, depending on where you live.

Austin voters will have the opportunity to decide between two ordinances related to police oversight.

The group Equity Action started a petition to create the "Austin Police Oversight Act," a new City ordinance intended to strengthen oversight of the Austin Police Department and encourage accountability for "officer misconduct." The council decided to send the ordinance to voters as Proposition A.

That prompted the group Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability – which is mostly funded by the Austin Police Association – to start its own petition to create an act with the same name. That ordinance will appear on the ballot as Proposition B.

Broadly, the difference between the two is Prop A contains more measures, specifically targets discrimination and gives the Office of Police Oversight more power. Learn more about the differences between the two ordinances tied to the props.

Central Texas mayoral elections

The following Central Texas communities will vote for their next mayor this May.

Deborah Jones

Lyle Nelson

Dock Jackson

Elizabeth Northcutt

Melissa Blackburn

Mike Arnold

Josh Schroader (incumbent)

Jonathan Dade

James Davant

Kiel Arnone

Rhonda Stell (incumbent

Stephanie Fisher

Tom Kilgore (incumbent)

Ron Cooper

Roy Paar

Richard Westerman (incumbent)

Dave Rhodes

Elaine Kocian (incumbent)

Connie Koopmann

Robert "Armen" Herzik

Jake Berger

Central Texas city propositions

The following cities have one or more propositions on their ballot: Burnet, Florence, Granger, Luling and Round Rock.

School district trustee, bond elections

Below is a breakdown of Central Texas school district bond elections.

Bastrop ISD's $321.5 million bond proposal includes two new elementary schools for PK-5, completion of the intermediate to middle school conversion for grades six through eight, safety and security enhancements and additional classrooms for Colorado River Collegiate Academy and Genesis High School, as well as new two-story academic wings for Bastrop High School, Cedar Creek High School and Mina Elementary and general renovations and improvements to all other schools.

Coupland ISD's $56 million bond election includes building a new middle school to accommodate district growth. The campus would have 150-student capacity with core spaces for 300 students, classrooms for grades six through eight, science labs, a sports field with track and more.

Dripping Springs $223.7 million bond election includes a new elementary school and expansion of Dripping Springs Middle School, the purchase of land for future facilities, renovation projects, new buses and more.

Eanes ISD's $131.4 million bond proposition is split into three propositions. Those include Proposition A - Maintenance, Safety & Efficiency, Proposition B - Stadium Projects and Proposition C - Technology Devices.

Prop A ($117.8 million) includes safety and security upgrades, physical repairs and refurbishments at every campus. Prop B ($2.4 million) includes refurbishments at Chaparral Stadium, including pole lighting replacements, bleachers and more. And Prop C ($11.2 million) includes the replacement of student and staff digital device and devices in classrooms, labs and offices.

Hays CISD's $367.8 million bond election is split into four propositions. Prop A is $208.8 million for new school construction, improvements and new school buses; Prob B is $102.9 million for school renovations focused on fine arts, athletics and career/technical education facilities; Prop C is approximately $4 million for technology; and Prop D is $52.2 million for outdoor multipurpose pavilions.

Hutto ISD's $522 million bond election is split up into three propositions. Prop A addresses building two new elementary schools, renovating and adding to Hutto High School, adding classrooms to existing middle schools and more. Prop B would purchase and refresh instructional devices, including one-to-one teacher/staff and student technology. And Prop C would renovate the College Street facility.

Jarrell's $324.6 million bond proposal includes two new elementary schools, a new middle school, additions and renovations to Jarrell Highs School, as well as upgrades to the Paw Prints Facility, District Operations Center, enhanced technology infrastructure, security upgrades and more.

Leander ISD's roughly $762 million bond package is split into three propositions. Prop A is $698.3 million for school facilities, the purchasing of necessary sites for school facilities, buses and vehicles. Prop B is $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure. And Prop C is $13.6 million for renovations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center.

Lexington ISD's $36 million bond election includes new classrooms at Lexington Elementary School and the district's middle and high schools, renovations to the ag building and gym, a new multi-practice gym at the middle and high school campus and track renovation and bleacher replacement at Eagle Stadium.

Liberty Hill's $471.1 million bond is split into three propositions. Prop A includes construction of a new high school; design, site development and construction of two elementary schools, as well as design and site development of a third; expansion of academics and fine arts facilities; safety and security improvements and more. Prop B includes laptops, tablets and other technology devices for students and staff. And Prop C includes an additional concession stand and restroom at Liberty Hill High School, as well as turf replacement for Panther Stadium Field.

Llano ISD's $39.8 million bond package is split into three propositions. Prop A includes additions and renovations to Packsaddle Elementary School, Llano Elementary School, Llano Junior High School and Llano High School, as well as districtwide improvements and safety upgrades. Prop B would address affordable housing for teachers, and Prop C would "endeavor to keep updated technology" in the hands of students and staff.

McDade ISD's $27 million bond package is split into three propositions that include renovation and rehabilitation of school buildings, the district's septic system and transportation facilities, the purchase of land for future school buildings and the purchase of new school buses.

Rockdale ISD's bond proposal includes renovations to the elementary school, safety and security upgrades to the intermediate school, renovation and expansion at the junior high and parking expansion and security upgrades at the high school.