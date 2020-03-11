Austin police on 'tactical alert' on Election Day, Chief Manley says

Officers of all ranks are set to report to duty if needed, the police chief said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has been placed on "tactical alert" for Election Day in case officers are needed to deploy to protect the community, Chief Brian Manley said on Tuesday.

According to a memo released to the mayor and city council, all officers of all ranks are set to report to duty in their field uniform if needed.

"The men and women of APD have worked diligently to make positive, intentional changes that make it a safe Austin for all communities," the memo states. "Over the past several months APD has made improvements in various areas, including; policy, procedures, tools, training and tactics."

The memo also states that the APD will work in coordination with the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety to "keep the community safe in the most peaceful and organized manner."

To avoid compromising security, Chief Manley could not provide specifics.

"I can share, however, that the plan is comprehensive and emphasizes the importance of protecting those who are exercising their right to vote along with protecting those who are exercising their rights to assemble and free speech, regardless of political affiliation," he wrote.

This comes after the city council requested a safety plan from the chief in the days before Nov. 3, and after the City of Austin was hit with days of protests against police brutality earlier this year, in which many demonstrators were severely injured by less-lethal rounds from Austin police. Shortly after, the APD discontinued using those rounds as a crowd control measure.

