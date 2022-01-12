Less than 1% of Austin voters cast their ballot on first day of early voting

As of Dec. 1 only 5,331 ballots had cast in the runoff election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting is now underway in the runoff election as Austinites decide on the city's next mayor and a few city council seats.

So far on the first day of early voting, less than one percent of eligible voters have made it to the polls. The Travis County Clerk's Office shows that on Dec. 1 a total of 5,331 votes were cast. That amounts to 0.86% of registered voters.

Out of those, only 64 mail-in ballots have been counted. No limited ballots had been counted as of Dec. 1.

Early voting for the runoff election will run through Friday, Dec. 9. Election Day is Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Austin voters are casting ballots again to decide who will be the city's next mayor. Only Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are on the mayor ticket as neither one of them secured more than 50% of the vote in the November election.

In November, Israel pulled in 40% of the vote while Watson brought in 35%.

KVUE is hosting a debate between Watson and Israel on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. to help voters make an informed decision when they head to the polls. Learn more about the upcoming debate here.

Austin voters are also voting on three city council seats in the runoff election. Candidates in District 3, District 5 and District 9 are on the ballot as the candidates in those races also fell below the majority threshold.