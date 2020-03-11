Political science professor explains the importance of voting in Austin City Council races

Five city council seats are on the ballot. Experts say who Austinites vote for could impact the city for the next few years.

AUSTIN, Texas — While most voters will pay close attention to the presidential and Senate races on the ballot, experts say Austinites should also pay close attention to the district races for Austin City Council.

"The council is the most active part of public policymaking in the city," said David Thomason, an assistant professor of political science at St. Edward's University. "I think all of the races, the big top issues for voters in the city are the Proposition A, the project corridor issue, homelessness and how the city council has dealt with homelessness in the city, on funding the police, affordable housing. And then just business survival. How does the council handle the survival of businesses during COVID?"

Experts have said in the past that recent issues of how the council handled homelessness and policing could play a part in how voters vote this time around, which could then impact how incumbents do in the races for their districts.

"So, if you like the direction that the city is going, then I think that the current status quo is the answer to the direction we want to vote," Thomason said. "If you're not happy with the status quo of the city, then you have to look at whether or not your council member as a challenger is much more aligned with your particular view because who is on the council is going to matter for the next four years in the city."

There are five city council seats on the ballot, and whether you'll see one on your personal ballot depends on where you live. KVUE has a full list of the candidates up for election here.

Council members have to win 50% of the vote in their district. Otherwise, the top two go to a runoff election in December.

Regardless of how the other districts fare, the city council will see a new face representing southeast Austin's District 2, as Delia Garza will leave her seat and run unopposed for Travis County Attorney in this election.

Thomason believes District 10 could have a chance to see a runoff because there are six candidates running against incumbent Alison Alter.

"It's very hard to gain a majority of the vote. It's very hard to get 50% of your vote when that many candidates are in the race," Thomason said.

He added that Austinites should research candidates for the council before voting and focus more on the council as a whole rather than just how they feel about Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

"If Mayor Adler were up for reelection in 2021 instead of 2023, I think that might be where city council members would have to make more distinction between themselves and the mayor on certain issues," Thomason said. "I think in 2023, I think you're going to see that. I think you're going to see council members trying to make, create some space or distance between where the mayor is on policies and where they are. So, I think – I think that that scenario where the public recognizes the difference between the two isn't as strong in 2021 as I think it will be in 2023."