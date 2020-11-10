Alex Strenger drops out of Austin City Council District 2 race

Strenger is endorsing Casey Ramos for the seat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Entrepreneur and pedicab driver Alex Strenger has dropped out of the race for Austin City Council District 2.

Strenger confirmed to KVUE on Sunday that he has dropped out of the race and is now endorsing his former opponent, Casey Ramos.

Strenger said he got into the race because Austin needs "practical, actionable and non-divisive solutions in order to address our affordability, homelessness and policing concerns," and he said Ramos shares his concerns and has a similar vision for addressing them.

"The only problem is that we are running against each other in the same district, when we should instead be working together in order to get one of us elected. So, when you have a candidate like Casey Ramos, who already has widespread community support within the district, well, it's a no-brainer," Strenger told KVUE.

District 2 is one of five Austin City Council seats on the ballot this November. Residents who live in districts four, six, seven and 10 will also vote for who they would like to represent them.