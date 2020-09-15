City of Austin hosting forums for 2020 city council candidates

Forums are planned for districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is giving this year's candidates for Austin City Council a chance to discuss their platforms in open forums leading up to the election.

The City’s Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area will host a forum for each of the five district council seats on this year's ballot. There's also a forum planned in the event of a runoff election.

The forums will be aired on ATXN.TV in English and Spanish, on cable TV channel 6, and AT&T U-Verse channel 9. You can also listen in on KAZI FM 88.7 or by telephone at 855-756-7520 (English: Ext. 65811# Spanish: Ext. 65817#).

"Each event will be an opportunity for Austinites to listen to candidates express their views so audience members can understand candidates' positions and make informed voting decisions," a city spokesperson said. "Candidates who are elected will serve four-year terms."

All online forums begin at 6 p.m.:

District 2: Wednesday, Sept. 16 (Vanessa Fuentes, David Chincanchan, Casey Ramos, Alex Strenger)

District 4: Wednesday, Sept. 23 (Greg Casar [incumbent], Louis C. Herren III, Ramesses Setepenre II)

District 6: Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Jimmy Flannigan [incumbent], Dee Harrison, Jennifer Mushtaler, Mackenzie Kelly)

District 7: Wednesday, Oct. 7 (Leslie Pool [incumbent], Morgan Witt)

District 10: Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Alison Alter [incumbent], Belinda Greene, Pooja Sethi, Ben Easton, Robert Thomas, Noel Tristan, Jennifer Virden)

If there is a runoff: Monday, Nov. 30

People interested in suggesting a question to be asked of the candidates during the forums can email forum@lwvaustin.org or call 512-451-6710 by 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Topics can be both citywide and council district-specific. Questions suggested repeatedly will be considered for inclusion.

For more information on the forums, click here. For more information on the election process, click here.