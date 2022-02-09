US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to rally for Greg Casar in Austin

Both AOC and Casar also plan to appear at another rally the day before in San Antonio with congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to campaign with congressional candidate and former Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar in Austin this weekend.

The event, called "Rally for Our Rights: The Power of Latino Organizing," will take place at Mohawk this Sunday, Feb. 13.

Casar is looking to represent Texas's 35th Congressional District, stretching from Austin down to San Antonio. He announced his campaign in November 2021 while serving his third term on the Austin City Council. Congressman Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, but said he would run for the newly created 37th District.

The candidate recently stepped down from the Council to run for Congress, following a special election where Austin attorney Jose "Chito" Vela won the race to represent Austin's District 4 that Casar served in.

Both AOC and Casar plan to appear at another rally the day before in San Antonio with Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney looking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas's 28th Congressional District.

"We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th to send Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros to Congress and support community organizing across the state," the New York congresswoman tweeted about the San Antonio rally.

The rally down in the Alamo City is set to be held at Paper Tiger.

Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran are also running in the Democratic primary, which is set for March 1.