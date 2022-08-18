Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week

O'Rourke held a rally in Pflugerville on Thursday while Abbott was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Temple earlier this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week.

Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.

And on Thursday evening, O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Pflugerville. The Democratic candidate spoke about various items on his campaign platform including better pay for teachers, improving the power grid and voting rights.

Recent polling shows Gov. Abbott still has a sizeable lead over O'Rourke.

According to a poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News, 46% of people surveyed said they would vote for Abbott, while 39% said they would vote for O'Rourke.