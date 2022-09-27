AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed

More than half of the polled Texans over age 50 said they believe their state is headed in the wrong direction.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction.

According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.

"The skepticism about the direction of the state is most strongly felt among Democrats and independents, but 40% of Republicans also said that Texas is on the wrong track," the report states. "Nearly two-thirds (or 64%) of women over the age of 65 who were polled for AARP said the state is going in the wrong direction."

Meanwhile, the poll found that 59% do not think the state is prepared to meet the needs of its aging population. Around 28% said Texas is ready while 13% remain unsure. Those polled were informed that, by 2050, one out of every five Texans is expected to be 65 or older.

According to AARP, the poll included 600 voters age 50 or older. It was conducted by Baselice & Associates Inc. from Aug. 7 through 9 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

The director of AARP Texas, Tina Tran, said she believes the poll's results highlight the need for Texas policymakers to start readying Texas for its aging population.

“There’s an acute need for action for an older, better Texas,” said Tran. “Texas is rapidly evolving from a state with a younger population to one that will be much more dominated by older persons. Sooner we get ready for the demographic shift, the better.”

AARP said it intends to ask the Texas Legislature to approve laws and budget requests next year that will better state confidence in the future.

