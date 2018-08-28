AUSTIN — With election day right around the corner, it's time to brush up on this year's candidates for Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.
Dozens of candidates are on the ballot this year for both groups of the Texas legislature, so it's important to stay up to date on who's running and what they stand for.
To help you choose the right senator or representative for you, we've put together a list of 2018's candidates with links to their social media accounts and websites where available.
So take a look, follow or like to keep up with your candidates before election day. To find out which legislative districts you live in, and who will be on your ballot come election day, click here.
Texas Senate
District 5 (Georgetown)
- Charles Schwertner, incumbent (R)
- Meg Walsh (D)
- Amy Lyons (L)
- Areej Siddig (I)
District 14 (Austin/Bastrop)
- Kirk Watson, incumbent (D)
- George Hindman (R)
- Micah Verlander (L)
- Nik Sturm (I)
District 25 (Hays/Comal)
- Donna Campbell, incumbent (R)
- Steven Kling (D)
- Roxanne Marie Alvarez (I)
Texas House of Representatives
District 13 (Fayette)
- Ben Leman (R)
- Cecil Webster Sr. (D)
District 17 (Bastrop/Caldwell/Lee)
- John Cyrier, incumbent (R)
- Michelle Ryan (D)
District 20 (Burnet/Williamson)
- Terry Wilson, incumbent (R)
- Stephen Wyman (D)
District 45 (Blanco/Hays)
- Ken Strange (R)
- Erin Zwiener (D)
District 46 (Austin)
- Sheryl Cole (D)
- Gabriel Nila (R)
District 47 (Austin)
- Paul Workman, incumbent (R)
- Vikki Goodwin (D)
District 48 (Austin)
- Donna Howard, incumbent (D)
District 49 (Austin)
- Gina Hinojosa, incumbent (D)
- Kyle Austin (R)
District 50 (Austin)
- Celia Israel, incumbent (D)
District 51 (Austin)
- Eddie Rodriguez, incumbent (D)
District 52 (Austin)
- James Talarico (D)
- Cynthia Flores (R)
District 53 (Llano/Mason)
- Andrew Murr, incumbent (R)
- Stephanie Lochte Ertel (D)
District 73 (Gillespie/Comal)
- Kyle Biedermann, incumbent (R)
- Stephanie Phillips (D)
District 136 (Williamson Co.)
- Tony Dale, incumbent (R)
- John Bucy III (D)
- Zach Parks (I)