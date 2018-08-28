AUSTIN — With election day right around the corner, it's time to brush up on this year's candidates for Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.

Dozens of candidates are on the ballot this year for both groups of the Texas legislature, so it's important to stay up to date on who's running and what they stand for.

To help you choose the right senator or representative for you, we've put together a list of 2018's candidates with links to their social media accounts and websites where available.

So take a look, follow or like to keep up with your candidates before election day. To find out which legislative districts you live in, and who will be on your ballot come election day, click here.

Texas Senate

District 5 (Georgetown)

- Charles Schwertner, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Meg Walsh (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Amy Lyons (L)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Areej Siddig (I)

District 14 (Austin/Bastrop)

- Kirk Watson, incumbent (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- George Hindman (R)

Website

- Micah Verlander (L)

- Nik Sturm (I)

District 25 (Hays/Comal)

- Donna Campbell, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Steven Kling (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Roxanne Marie Alvarez (I)

Texas House of Representatives

District 13 (Fayette)

- Ben Leman (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Cecil Webster Sr. (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 17 (Bastrop/Caldwell/Lee)

- John Cyrier, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Michelle Ryan (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 20 (Burnet/Williamson)

- Terry Wilson, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Stephen Wyman (D)

District 45 (Blanco/Hays)

- Ken Strange (R)

Website

Facebook

- Erin Zwiener (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 46 (Austin)

- Sheryl Cole (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Gabriel Nila (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 47 (Austin)

- Paul Workman, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Vikki Goodwin (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 48 (Austin)

- Donna Howard, incumbent (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 49 (Austin)

- Gina Hinojosa, incumbent (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Kyle Austin (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 50 (Austin)

- Celia Israel, incumbent (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 51 (Austin)

- Eddie Rodriguez, incumbent (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 52 (Austin)

- James Talarico (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Cynthia Flores (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 53 (Llano/Mason)

- Andrew Murr, incumbent (R)

Website

Facebook

- Stephanie Lochte Ertel (D)

Website

Facebook

District 73 (Gillespie/Comal)

- Kyle Biedermann, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Stephanie Phillips (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

District 136 (Williamson Co.)

- Tony Dale, incumbent (R)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- John Bucy III (D)

Website

Twitter

Facebook

- Zach Parks (I)

Facebook

