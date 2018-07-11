CENTRAL TEXAS — Some changes are coming to Central Texas as a result of the Midterm Elections, as voters in Hutto, Georgetown and Pflugerville approved a majority of the bond propositions that appeared on their ballots.

Voters not only chose their candidates Tuesday night, but also where they want their tax dollars to go, as they passed several bond propositions across the region.

A few hundred million dollars will soon be making its way across the three communities, en route to make improvements to streets, public safety, parks and schools.

Here's a rundown of those results and what officials have to say about voter turnout in the region:

In Hutto, voters approved three bonds that total $125 million.

"It allows for us to improve our quality of life,” City Manager Odis Jones said.

The money will construct new streets and improve a main thoroughfare through town, as well as build a new Public Safety and Communications facility and build a new rec center and athletic fields.

"It’s all about how do you finance the improvements of public infrastructure, that you're going to need in the future, but also that you currently have that you've got to take care of,” Jones said.

The city has focused on bringing businesses to town to help diversify the tax revenue.

Jones said he thinks these votes show that residents support that model.

"To us, it’s a good sign that they want us to press on the gas and keep moving forward,” Jones said.

Hutto Proposition A -- $70 million for streets

For: 71 percent (4,616)

Against: 29 percent (1,906)

Proposition A will allow for the expenditure of $70 million for the construction and improvements of FM 1660 North and Limmer Loop, FM 1660 at U.S. Hwy 79, FM 1660 South and Front Street. It also authorizes other streets that are to be determined, in addition to utility relocation, drainage improvements, sidewalks, traffic safety, and operational improvements, necessary rights-of-ways and other related costs.

Hutto Proposition B - $5 million for public safety communications

For: 70 percent (4,535)

Against: 30 percent (1,939)

The passing of Proposition B will allow for the planning and construction of the Public Safety and Communications Facility. It will also help equip the Hutto Police Department with upgraded technology.

Hutto Proposition C - $50 million for parks

For: 63 percent (4,081)

Against: 37 percent (2,423)

Proposition C's passing will allow for the construction, acquisition and development of infrastructure for parks and recreational purposes. It will include the construction of a recreation center and athletic fields. The City of Hutto will also begin updating park plans and engaging the athletic associations and the community in a public participatory process to identify the priorities now that citizens have shown their support for moving forward with park improvements.

“The voters have spoken loud and clear and have expressed their excitement about the direction of the City. They have validated our strategic plan of investing in public infrastructure as a means of driving quality of life and economic growth in the City of Hutto,” Jones said. “The passing of the three propositions shows confidence in the City’s leadership and the goals of the City Council.”

In Georgetown, school district voters approved a $150 million bond proposition.

"This bond is the next phase of securing the instructional future for the students of our district, and we're thankful for that opportunity. We're excited for the new schools,” Superintendent Fred Brent said.

The money will help build two new elementary schools, expand an existing one, buy land for future facilities and get new school buses, all to help with the district's growth.

"It was a comprehensive plan to continue moving forward in Georgetown,” Brent said.

Two of the district’s elementary schools are expected to be at capacity by 2020, and the district hopes this will help them stay ahead of the booming population.

“We're staying just ahead of the growth,” Brent said.

Without a tax increase, the bond will also add safety features like updated camera systems that police have access to, electronic controls to exterior doors and radio systems to communicate with first responders.

Georgetown ISD Proposition A - $150.5 million for schools

For: 67 percent (24,617)

For: 33 percent (11,905)

Proposition A aims to address future growth, safety and security, and facility renovations.

“By overwhelmingly supporting Proposition A, the community has shown tremendous trust in the district and a clear commitment to our students by investing in their future,” Superintendent Fred Brent said.

Major components of Proposition A include:

Two new elementary schools in Georgetown’s fast-growing southeast quadrant

An expansion at Ford Elementary to allow for continued enrollment in that attendance zone Additional safety features at all campuses Funds to purchase land and design facilities for future growth New school buses to meet the demands of increased enrollment Updated technology for staff and students Updated HVAC, building roofing and athletic fields

Georgetown ISD Proposition B - $15.5 million for swim center

Against: 51 percent (18,609)

For: 49 percent (17,656)

“We knew this proposition had mixed support from the beginning, and the voters exercised their right to say no to this,” Brent said. “This provides an opportunity to continue the discussion and determine a project that the community would feel more comfortable supporting in the future.”

Georgetown Sales Tax Reauthorization 0.25 percent for streets

For: 80 percent (21,742)

Against: 20 percent (5,399)

Pflugerville ISD Proposition A - $332 million for schools

For: 66 percent (25,300)

Against: 34 percent (13,051)

Pflugerville ISD Proposition B - 0.02 percent tax increase

For: 58 percent (21,655)

Against: 42 percent (15,967)

Specifically, the bond package includes the following projects:

Construct three new schools (Elementary School #22, Elementary School #23, Middle School #7)

Expand Delco Primary & Dessau Elementary School Purchase land Build additions and renovate Career and Technical Education facilities such as agricultural sciences, automotive tech and culinary arts Expand and renovate various fine arts facilities to address band, choir, theater and dance programs Resurface middle school tracks, replace aging weight room equipment and renovate aging locker rooms Update aging conditions such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, roofing, restrooms, accessibility, fire alarm systems, kitchen equipment and playgrounds Update security systems and equipment Update and expand District support services facilities Purchase new fleet of school buses

“I’d like to thank our community for its support and all the voters who made time to go to the polls,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian said. “The approval of both propositions from our community validates that Pflugerville ISD residents value public education and understand what it takes to be prepared in a fast-growth school district. As a district, we promise to be transparent and fiscally responsible with the trust our community has placed in us.”

Pflugerville Proposition A - $21 million for street improvements

For: 69 percent (11,435)

Against: 31 percent (5,177)

ACC Proposition A - Pflugerville ISD Annexation

Against: 54 percent (17,965)

For: 46 percent (15,242)

Also, Austin voters passed almost a billion dollars in bonds to improve libraries, museums, parks, flood mitigation plans, public safety and transportation infrastructure - like roads, bridges and side walks.

Part of that will send $250 million dollars to affordable housing to create and rehab some of the affordable homes in Austin, both rental and ownership properties.

“The community in a very strong and clear voice is asking us to not do things the old way, but to look forward and act in big ways, to do stuff to address our most significant challenges,” said Mayor Steve Adler.

With approval on all of the bonds, City staff said it will raise taxes for the average homeowner, which is about $320 thousand dollars, by $5.33 cents a month, or $60 dollars a year.

