60 Texas state representatives urge Gov. Abbott to extend deadline for receiving mail-in ballots up to 7 days after election

The letter was written by Democratic state Rep. John Bucy III of Cedar Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Texas state representatives is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to extend the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 3 up to seven days after the election.

In a letter to Gov. Abbott, state Rep. John Bucy III of Cedar Park cites an uptick in demand for mail-in voting and worries a "reduction in capacity from the Postal Service to meet the need would only further exacerbate an already tenuous situation and undoubtedly have an outsized impact on the November election."

Rep. Bucy's letter comes nearly a month after the USPS General Counsel and Executive President Thomas J. Marshall sent Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs a letter warning the state's deadline for requesting and casting mail-in ballots may not give enough time to ensure the ballot's arrival.

On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would provide the USPS about $25 billion to reverse recent changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Those changes included cuts to mailboxes and sorting machines nationwide, including sorting machines in the Austin area.

The legislation will likely stall in the Republican-led U.S. Senate, and President Donald Trump has said he would veto it.

"The Postal Service's so-called cost-savings measures and restructuring cannot be permitted to disenfranchise Texans, many of whom already face substantial barriers to exercising their right to vote," Rep. Bucy wrote.

USPS warns of heightened risk to Texas voters who wish to exercise their right to vote by mail. While that’s concerning, we have time to do something about it. Our state leaders must take decisive action to protect BBM and ensure all votes legally cast are duly counted. #txlege pic.twitter.com/pLoPGTsj97 — Rep. John Bucy III (@BucyForTexas) August 27, 2020

Rep. Bucy, along with 59 other state representatives who signed his letter, urges Gov. Abbott to do the following:

Extend the deadline for a mail-in ballot that is postmarked by Nov. 3 to be received up to seven days post-election Permit a voter to turn in their mail-in ballot at any polling place during early voting or on Election Day Direct the Secretary of State to provide funds to counties to use First Class Mailings for ballot materials Direct the Secretary of State to update procedures and provide any needed training for poll workers Temporarily waive the requirement to submit a hard copy of the application for a ballot by mail

In Texas, the last day to turn in a ballot by mail is on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. if the ballot isn't postmarked, or Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. if the ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day. The deadline for mail-in ballots for military and overseas voters is Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m.