Pete Sessions, Rick Kennedy to face off for Texas’ Congressional District 17 in November election

Pete Sessions and Rick Kennedy will face each other for Texas’ Congressional District 17 seat in the November general election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pete Sessions and Rick Kennedy won their respective July runoff elections and will face each other in the November general election, vying for the Texas Congressional District 17 seat.

Pete Sessions defeated Renee Swann in the Republican runoff, and Rick Kennedy beat David Jaramillo in the Democratic runoff.

The district’s incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores – a Republican – chose in Sept. 2019 not to run in the 2020 election. Flores is currently serving his fifth term representing the 17th Congressional District after he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

The 17th district covers part of North Austin and Pflugerville, and Waco and College Station.

A look at the Democratic candidate for Texas Congressional District 17:

According to his official campaign website, Kennedy believes healthcare should be reformed, specifically by creating a public option to achieve universal coverage.

Additionally, Kennedy said he stands for immigration reform, climate change action and making higher education more affordable. He suggested implementing a universal pre-kindergarten class and investing in vocational programs.

Kennedy released the following statement following his victory in the primary runoff election:

To the people of Congressional District TX17, thank you for this victory tonight. I’m thrilled to have the honor of taking the next step in representing you in the US House.

My work starts tomorrow and so I extend this request to all citizens of this congressional district--please reach out to me with your ideas, concerns & needs. Visit rickkennedyforcongress.com for contact info.

This stance reflects the very reason the US House was established more than 230 years ago, which was revolutionary then and, I regret to say, is still revolutionary today. So I’ll say it another way to be clear: I want to hear from you so I can best represent you--not the establishment, not big money, not dark money, not a particular party, not the president.

To David Jarmillo, and to primary candidate William Foster III, thank you for running principled, issues-oriented campaigns. I sincerely hope you stay in the political arena; our country needs people of your caliber & passion. Whatever you decide to do next, I wish you both the best.

We have work to do. Let’s get going!

A look at the Republican candidate for Texas Congressional District 17:

Sessions is a graduate of Southwestern University who was born, raised and now lives in Waco. Sessions is a pro-life conservative who says, according to his campaign website, he is dedicated to fighting to put the Trump Public Charge Rule – a rule to reduce the number of non-citizens on welfare – into law. He is also a lifetime member of the Texas Rifle Association. His campaign website says Sessions is also pro-second amendment, pro-family and pro-farmer and rancher.

For a deeper look into his beliefs, visit Sessions’ campaign website here.