Laurie Eiserloh concedes Travis County attorney race to opponent Delia Garza

With no Republican candidates on the ballot, Garza will be a shoo-in for Travis County attorney.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Travis County Attorney David Escamilla announced retirement when his term ends in 2020, two candidates vied for the Democratic nomination in a July runoff.

Now, Laurie Eiserloh has conceded the race to her opponent, Delia Garza. As of 11:45 p.m. on July 14, Garza is leading Eiserloh 57% to 43%, with 59% of precincts reporting.

Eiserloh and Garza faced each other in a runoff because none of the four candidates from the March primary election garnered more than 50% of the votes. Eiserloh and Garza beat out Mike Denton and Dominic Selvera with 42% and 39% of the votes in the March primary election, respectively.

According to the city website, the Travis County attorney:

Prosecutes misdemeanor crimes

Obtains protective orders for victims of domestic violence

Obtains involuntary commitments for certain mentally ill persons

Advises the elected officials of Travis County regarding their official duties

As county attorney, Garza said she will:

End the cash bail system in Travis County.

Pursue litigation against statewide leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. She touts her role in the City of Austin’s lawsuits against Abbott and Paxton relating to immigration enforcement.

“Stop prosecuting poverty”: The Garza-affiliated “Draft Delia” campaign explains, “When people lose their jobs because of needless time in jail, we put them and their family’s financial security in jeopardy. Sometimes, people even get deported because they’re unnecessarily jailed for a minor offense.”

Garza will run unopposed in the November election and will be a shoo-in to replace Escamilla for Travis County attorney.