2020 Election: Will Democrats take control of the Texas House?

It takes 76 seats to control the House. In 2019, the Democrats held 67.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the country waits for election results to come in on the national level, Texans should be paying attention to what happens in the state, too.

"To kind of put it bluntly, there is a lot at stake in these Texas House races for the first time in nearly two decades," said Cassie Pollock, the state politics reporter at The Texas Tribune. "Democrats are within striking distance of flipping the lower chamber and having control over that 150-member house. So, it would just kind of shake up Texas politics as we know it."

In 2019, Republicans held 83 of the 150 seats. Democrats held 67, meaning they would need to not only hold onto those seats, but also win nine more to take the majority.

"Having Democrats in control of the Texas House, if it were to happen, would just probably mean a somewhat different looking agenda in terms of what can pass next year and a different set of priorities for the House," said Pollock.

This election comes ahead of the 2021 state legislature, which will have to pass a budget.

"That budget affects virtually every Texan in some way, shape or form. It affects the way that State agencies operate and the way that things are expected to continue to function for the next two years. So, definitely a lot at stake," said Pollock.

However, she said, if Democrats were to gain a majority, it likely wouldn't be by more than a few seats.

Even so, Pollock said a Democrat-led chamber could prioritize different issues, like Medicaid expansion.

"Bipartisanship will be more important than ever. So, probably more talk on some of those progressive agenda items. But, again, everyone has to work together in that chamber. And especially if you're talking a two or three seat margin, you know, a few votes could make the difference," said Pollock.