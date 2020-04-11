x
How Travis, Williamson and Hays counties voted in the 2020 presidential election

In 2016, 27.14% of Travis County residents voted for President Trump while 65.77% voted for Hilary Clinton.

AUSTIN, Texas — We now know how many residents in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties voted in the 2020 election and how they voted for president.

Texans turned out to vote and broke some records. Statewide, more than nine million people voted early in Texas. That's more than half of registered voters and more than in the entire 2016 election.

Locally, Hays and Williamson counties both beat their 2016 percentage of registered voters and the total number of people who voted early in the entire 2016 election. As for Travis County, it surpassed the total number of people who voted, but not the percentage.

According to the Travis County Clerk's Office, 64.7% of registered voters voted early, coming up short of its 2016 total of registered voter turnout, but the county did surpass the total number of people who voted. During early voting, more than 553,290 people voted in the county, beating the total number of voters in the 2016 election by more than 75,000.  

And on Election Day, Nov. 3, 50,521 people cast their ballots in Travis County for a total of 607,354 out of the 862,163 eligible registered voters. That's a turnout of 70%.

By late Nov. 3, the Associated Press declared that Texas had voted for President Donald Trump. But how did Central Texas vote?

Breaking down how Travis County voted for president

Here's a breakdown of the 2020 Travis County results with 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Joe Biden: 72%
  • Donald J. Trump: 27%

In 2016, President Trump won Texas with more than 4.6 million votes, while Hillary Clinton had more than 3.8 million votes.

Here's a breakdown of the 2016 Travis County Results:

  • Hillary Clinton: 65.77%
  • Donald J. Trump: 27.14%

Breaking down how Williamson County voted for president

With 100% of precincts reporting, here's how Williamson County voters voted for president in 2020:

  • Biden: 50%
  • Trump: 48%

According to NPR, here's how Williamson County voted in the 2016 presidential election: 

  • Trump: 51.9%
  • Clinton: 42%

Breaking down how Hays County voted for president

And here's how voters in Hays County cast their ballots for president in 2020, with 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Biden: 54%
  • Trump: 44%

According to NPR, here's how Hays County voted in the 2016 presidential election: 

  • Trump: 47.2%
  • Clinton: 46.3%

