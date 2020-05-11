A closer look at how Latinos voted in Texas for the 2020 election

For decades, voting data has shown that a majority of Hispanic voters in Texas have voted for Republican candidates in presidential elections.

INDUSTRY, Austin — In Texas, Latinos make up 30% of eligible voters. But, for decades, voting data has shown that the majority of Hispanic voters in Texas have voted for Republican candidates in presidential elections.

Seeing how Texas ended Tuesday night being classified as a red state for the 2020 election, KVUE decided to take a closer look at the votes. In particular, to see how the growing minority population voted.

According to the New York Times exit poll conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, Biden won the Hispanic vote by 19 points this year.

But a number of heavily Hispanic counties in the Rio Grande Valley shifted toward Trump.

Local political non-profit Jolt Action, which helps to build political power with Latinos, wrote on their Facebook page: