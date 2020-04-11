Rep. Roger Williams wins District 25 again in rematch against Julie Oliver

Rep. Williams has been representing District 25 since 2013.

AUSTIN, Texas — Rep. Roger Williams has once again won over U.S. House District 25 in a race against Democrat Julie Oliver.

District 25 includes parts of Hays, Travis and Burnet counties and stretches north to just south of Dallas.

This election was a rematch of the 2018 race that saw Rep. Williams defeat Oliver by almost nine percentage points. Williams has been representing District 25 since 2013.

Williams spoke with KVUE’s Ashley Goudeau in September about why he decided to run for another term.

"Well, I'm running because [what] I think – as I did when I first ran –is that I think we need more business people in Washington. We don't have business people in Washington. People who have run a business that actually create laws that you'd have to live in. I can do that. But we need more business people. We need business, business acumen, and I just bring it. That's what I am. I'm a business person. That's all I have to go back on is what would I do in my business when I make a decision."

Williams is a Texas Christian University graduate who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and later became a baseball coach at TCU. Williams was also appointed by former Governor Rick Perry to serve as Texas Secretary of State and also served as the state's Chief Liaison for the Texas Border and Mexican Affairs. To learn more about Williams, click here.

On Tuesday, Williams issued the following statement:

"Tonight, the people of Texas’ 25th District have once again sent a clear message that they want a government that abides by the Constitution and empowers the American people to reach their fullest potential. I'm honored they have once again trusted me to represent them in Congress, and I pledge to spend this next term continuing the fight for lower taxes, defending our law enforcement, taking care of our military and veterans and protecting the unborn."

Oliver issued this statement:



"I'm incredibly proud of the work that the thousands of volunteers who sacrificed for this campaign poured into fighting for a better future for Texas. Thousands of people chipped in whatever they could afford to this campaign, because they recognize that our healthcare system is broken and that ensuring that every American has healthcare is a moral and an economic necessity. Young people put it all on the line for us and for one another, because they recognize how urgently we need to act on climate change.



"I've been able to be part of some of the most powerful organizing I've ever imagined. And I want everyone who worked so hard on this campaign to keep showing up for one another.



"Our communities organized into a movement to demand better in Texas that will only continue to grow stronger.



"Gerrymandering sucks.



"And Texas deserves better.



"Texas, I love you and I'm proud of you. Learn from tonight, take what you can from the hard lessons, and keep fighting.



"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. See y'all down the road."