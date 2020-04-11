Austin organizations protest in Downtown Austin for a complete count of ballots

Protesters were heard chanting "count every vote" as they marched their way to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

AUSTIN, Texas — One day after Election Day, a group of Austin organizations marched in Downtown Austin, calling for a complete count of ballots in the presidential election.

KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that the group would join the Austin Justice Coalition for a rally at Wooldridge Park later after the march.

The Austin Justice Coalition posted a Facebook event titled "The Day After Election Day: The Work Continues," which has a set location for Wooldridge Park.

The Trump campaign has filed a suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe the opening of ballots.

The Trump campaign released the following statement Wednesday.

"As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

Biden said the count should continue in all states, adding, “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever.”

