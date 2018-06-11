AUSTIN — Election day for the 2018 Midterms has finally arrived in Central Texas, and many politicians will find out by the end of the day if they'll be re-elected or replaced.

The polls opened Nov. 6 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If you're having problems at the polls, email news@kvue.com or message us on social media.

LIVE BLOG

2:40 p.m. - Williamson County officials told KVUE's Rebeca Trejo that as of 2:40 p.m.., they received 24,436 votes on election day 2018 alone compared to the 2016 presidential election when 25,000 people voted on election day by 2 p.m. Officials said this year's number is significant given that this election is a Midterm election and not a presidential election.

11:30 a.m. - The Travis County Clerk told KVUE's Rebeca Trejo that about 25,000 people have voted on Election Day so far. They're expecting 100,000 voters by the end of Election Day.

Travis County tells me about 25,000 people have voted today alone. They’re expecting 100,000 by the end of #ElectionDay @KVUE pic.twitter.com/bAzb3CM1fr — Rebeca Trejo (@RebecaT_KVUE) November 6, 2018

KVUE reported at the end of early voting that voters in the Austin area were turning out in record-setting numbers.

RELATED: Voters turning out in record-setting numbers in Austin area, across Texas this 2018 election

9:08 a..m. - The Travis County Clerk's office is back up and running. Go here to find your polling location.

8:17 a.m. - The Travis County Clerk's office is reporting their website is having issues. Officials said prospective voters should use this link to find the best election day voting center.

@TravisCoClerk Looking for a polling location? Until the website is fixed, use this link https://t.co/SEcJ1zBITY for a list of Election Day vote centers — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) November 6, 2018

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT

For several months, KVUE has been working on election coverage to make sure you're prepared for everything that is expected to be on your ballot.

Click here to read up on the propositions on Austin's ballot.

Click here to read up on the Austin City Council race.

Click here to read up on the Texas Governor race.

Click here to read up on the Texas candidates running in the U.S. Senate race.

More information about what you can find on your ballot can be found here.

NEED TO KNOW

Hopefully, you're registered to vote in Texas, otherwise, you'll be out of luck when you head to the polls. If you're not sure if you're registered, go here.

Once you're certain that you're registered, make sure you don't leave your house without one of the following forms of acceptable IDs:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If a voter does not possess any acceptable forms of photo identification, the following supporting documentation can be shown:

Valid Voter Registration Certificate

Certified Birth Certificate (must be an original)

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

Go here for more details on how to vote in Texas.

HEADING TO THE POLLS

Once you've packed your ID or another form of documentation, it's time to head to the polls. KVUE has put together a list of voting day locations and their corresponding precincts for each county. Click here to find yours.

If you don't have a ride to the polls, no worries. CapMetro, Lyft, Uber and more have you covered. Go here to see how to get a free or discounted ride on election day.

Use the map below or click here to find out wait times for your polling locations in Travis County:

If you live in Williamson County, use this map to track estimated wait times.

WHAT TO DO AFTER VOTING?

Pat your self on the back for doing your civic duty and enjoy some of the election day specials you can get for flashing your "I Voted" sticker.

Go here to see who has the best deals!

Also, stay tuned to KVUE's coverage.

We'll have live updates throughout the day on developing election news and results on KVUE.com, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TV.

© 2018 KVUE-TV