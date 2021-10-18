US Rep. Lloyd Doggett seeking to run in Austin's new congressional district proposed in map

He currently represents the 35th District.

AUSTIN, Texas — District 37 is one of two new congressional districts proposed in Texas based on the 2020 census data. And now, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett is reportedly eyeing it ahead of his next election.

District 37 includes part of Travis and Williamson counties. Doggett, a Democrat, currently represents the 35th District, which covers East Austin to San Antonio.

KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported on Oct. 18 that Doggett wants to represent the newly proposed district. It's still not official as the new congressional map drawings have not completely cleared the Texas Legislature. District 37 was reportedly drawn to favor Democratic candidates.

“The opportunity to once again represent the neighborhoods that I grew up in, that I’ve lived in and worked in for most of my life in the city that is the only city that I’ve ever called home — that really is very appealing,” Doggett said in an interview with the Statesman.

Texas currently has 36 seats, or districts. However, Texas gained two new congressional seats following the 2020 census data.

It's all thanks to the growth the State of Texas has seen in recent years.