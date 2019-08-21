SAN ANTONIO — The video above is relating to Wendy Davis running for Congress and challenging Chip Roy.

A town hall event in San Antonio Aug. 20 for U.S. Rep. Chip Roy got heated, according to multiple reports.

Roy, a Republican who lives in Hays County, represents the 21st Texas Congressional District. His district spans Austin to San Antonio and covers Blanco and Gillespie counties.

The town hall event, which took place at Compassion Church in San Antonio, is the first of four town halls Roy plans to host.

During the town hall, Roy began to share lessons from a trip to Israel he took with about 80 Republican and Democratic colleagues, KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported.

While he and the other members of Congress were in Israel, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib made headlines as they tried to visit Israel, but were momentarily denied access by the country.

Roy reportedly said he took offense to how Omar and Tlaib approached their visit to Israel.

People in the back of the town hall began telling Roy to talk about issues that concern his district, to which Roy reportedly responded, "Be respectful or leave. I'm not going to allow you to take over this event," according to Patrick Svitek, a reporter with the Texas Tribune.

"I'm going to talk about what I think is important to be talking about, which is what we’re facing among the Democratic leadership and what we’re facing among those Democrats in Washington led by the four speakers of the apocalypse, in terms of Tlaib and Omar and (U.S. Rep. Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez," he said, according to the Statesman.

The Statesman reported that he went on to say that lawmakers cannot balance the budget, get health care prices down or secure the border when "Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Occasio-Cortez are preventing us from doing what we need to be able to do."

About 20 minutes into the town hall, people from the audience continued to interrupt him. Svitek reported that some audience members even argued with each other. Svitek said that after 34 minutes, Roy wrapped up.

After speaking with some audience members, Roy reportedly got on the stage again to take questions and "start over."

Former Sen. and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis has announced she is challenging Roy in the 2020 congressional race.

