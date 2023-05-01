What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?

Congressman-elect Greg Casar criticized the 20 Republicans holding out, saying the block hinders them from passing legislation that will benefit Texans.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done.

Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House to adjourn Thursday night means they will continue with round 12 on Friday.

But what does this mean for Texans?

KVUE checked in with U.S. representatives and congress members-elect about the current situation in Washington, D.C.

"I was supposed to be sworn into the United States Congress days ago. But the chaos, far-right Republican conference, has failed to do their basic job of selecting a speaker and essentially forming the Congress," said Greg Casar, the Democratic Congressman-elect from District 35.

Casar criticized the 20 Republicans still holding out, saying the block in the votes hinders them from making and passing legislation that will benefit Texans.

"It also shows what the top House Republican leadership wants for the next two years, which isn't to advance bills that help working families. It's to essentially cripple the federal government," said Casar.

Austin Republican Rep. Chip Roy is one of the holdouts going against Kevin McCarthy.

"I am open to whatever will give me the power to defend my constituents against this God-forsaken city," said Roy, who represents Texas' 21st Congressional District.

Austin Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said he's never seen anything like this in his lifetime.

"In fact, the last time that even comes close is a century ago, in 1923. Back in the 1850s, leading up to the Civil War, it was 133 votes," said Doggett, who represents the newly-formed District 37.

Doggett said he has a stack of bills on his desk he's ready to file, but can't because of the delay. He said he is ready to work to get things done for those who elected him to office, but with no speaker, representatives cannot form or work in their committees or pass any laws.

"I am an established member of Congress, we continue working full time. We have a team there in Austin addressing everything from immigration to internal revenue to passports to veterans issues," said Doggett in regard to what he is doing in the meantime.

And Casar said he's ready to see movement.

"Democrats are getting the work done. And I'm here to start helping people in Texas. That's my focus despite the chaos that they've cast," said Casar.

We also heard from Republican Congressman-elect Morgan Luttrell of District 8, who represents the Houston area.

In a statement he wrote quote:

"Americans sent us to Congress to deliver on a conservative agenda of securing the border, cracking down on crime, tackling inflation and holding the failed Biden Administration accountable. Every day without a Speaker delays what the American people elected us to do. It's time for Republicans to unite and get to work."

Watch the full interview with Rep. Doggett here: