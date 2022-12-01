Former President Trump scheduled to appear at Conroe rally

The rally, scheduled for later this month, will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

CONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Texas for a rally later this month.

The Save America Rally is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe.

Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. with entertainment and other speakers before Trump is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

This will be his second trip to the Houston area in recent weeks.

The former president was in Houston last month with Bill O'Reilly's "History Tour with Donald Trump."

They appeared at the Toyota Center where the former Fox News host interviewed the former president about the Capitol riots, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.