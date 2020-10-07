Trump NH rally postponed 'for safety reasons' over tropical storm

White House Press Secretary says Trump's rally in Portsmouth will be delayed 'by a week or two' citing Tropical Storm Fay.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump's rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed "for safety reasons" over Tropical Storm Fay, Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh announced.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay,” Murtaugh said in the announcement. “It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.”

The outdoor rally was set for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.

Pool reports say White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters traveling to Florida with the president on Friday that the rally is "delayed by a week or two," blaming Tropical Storm Fay.

NEW: WH @PressSec just told reporters Trump's New Hampshire rally will be delayed by a week or two, blaming a big storm coming in, per pool. https://t.co/7mUr5zvN6F — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 10, 2020

However, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists forecast the weather for Portsmouth Saturday night is partly cloudy and 78-degrees.

NEW: WH @PressSec just told reporters Trump's New Hampshire rally will be delayed by a week or two, blaming a big storm coming in, per pool. https://t.co/7mUr5zvN6F — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 10, 2020

The Trump 2020 campaign says the rally will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced "soon."