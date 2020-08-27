Fire marshals investigating possible COVID-19 safety violations after Travis County Republican Party event

The event was reportedly attended by elected officials like Sen. John Cornyn, Congressman Dan Crenshaw and Congressman Chip Roy.

BEE CAVE, Texas — Travis County officials on Wednesday confirmed that the fire marshal's office is investigating alongside the City of Bee Cave after a Travis County Republican Party event last week may have been held in violation of area COVID-19 safety measures.

The San Antonio Express-News broke the news Wednesday, reporting that the Ronald Reagan Gala was held at the Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave on Friday.

According to an event page for the gala, it was attended by Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Congressman Michael McCaul, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Congressman Chip Roy, Texas Sen. Donna Campbell and many other elected officials.

The event page states that guests were asked to wear masks from their cars until they reached their dinner tables, or anytime while they walked around. It states that guests were welcome to remove their masks while drinking and eating and that tables were spaced per guidelines, allowing only five or six chairs per table.

"We realize that we are in unchartered territory in regard to in-person gatherings," the page states. "We will follow all local and state guidelines and laws concerning meeting together in person for our event which was moved from May to Aug. 21, and then changed venues."

Ticket prices reportedly started at $150 and reached up to $10,000 to sponsor a VIP table.

Texas Sen. Dawn Buckingham, as well as Austin City Council candidate and Take Back Austin President Mackenzie Kelly, also attended the event, sharing their own photos on Twitter.

Travis County is currently in Stage 3 of its risk-based guidelines, which state that gatherings of 10 or more people should be avoided.

On Wednesday, Travis County said it could not expand on its investigation.