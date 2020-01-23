AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in 2016 when the Travis County GOP decided to oust the chairman.

A controversial former Travis County GOP chair is running for the State Board of Education in Texas, and the Republican Party has "taken the unusual step of opposing" his candidacy, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

In a unanimous vote in favor of a resolution that opposes Robert Morrow's bid for the board, the Travis County Republican Party said he "has a history of misogynist and vulgar language."

“Robert Morrow has made outrageous and slanderous allegations about President [Donald] Trump, members of the Bush family, and Governor Rick Perry, among others," the Statesman reported from the resolution.

Robert Morrow, Travis County Republican Party elected chairman, spoke to KVUE about an attempt to remove him from his position.

Mark Wiggins, KVUE

Morrow is running against two other Republicans in the March 3 primary election for District 5 – which covers Central and South Texas – for the State Board of Education. If elected, he would sit on a 15-member board which sets public education policy statewide.

The Statesman reported that party leaders typically do not oppose or endorse candidates.

In 2016, Morrow was elected as chairman of the Travis County Republican Party in the March primary, which he won by eight percentage points over party favorite James Dickey. Not long after his election, other county officeholders voted to limit his power. The Party decided to remove the chairman in August 2016.

Morrow's social media activity and behavior has deemed him controversial. He often tweets pictures of topless – or nearly topless – women. He also frequently circulates theories about Republicans, including President Trump, claiming that they have killed or engaged in sexual misconduct with others.

Lani Popp, a speech pathologist at the Northside school district, and Inga Cotton, executive director of San Antonio Charter Moms, also are running for the GOP nomination for the education board seat, the Statesman reported.

