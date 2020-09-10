Travis County DA closes file in relation to Attorney General Ken Paxton case

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she has also instructed her office to have no further contact with Paxton's.

In a letter sent to Paxton Friday, Moore said her office has closed its file regarding the issue and said she has instructed her employees to have no further contact with his regarding the issue.

Moore's letter came a day after Paxton released his own documents illustrating his side of the story. One of those documents was a referral from Moore's office.

Moore's letter can be read below:

Dear Attorney General Paxton:

On June 10, 2020, my office sent to David Maxwell a letter referring a Request to Investigate (RTI) filed in our office by Nate Paul. The RTI was received by us after you asked my office to hear his complaints. The referral to the OAG was made with your approval. We did not conduct any investigation into the merits of the matters complained of. In referring the matter to the OAG, we concluded that ours was not the appropriate office to either address the matters raised in the complaint or to conduct an investigation into them.

The referral cannot and should not be used as any indication of a need for investigation, a desire on the Travis County D.A.'s part for an investigation to take place, or an endorsement of your acceptance of the referral.

My office has closed this file and will take no further action. Furthermore, I have instructed my employees to have no further contact with you or your office regarding this matter.

Any action you have already taken or will take pursuing this investigation is done solely on your own authority as provided by Texas law. The newly surfaced information raises serious concerns about the integrity of your investigation and the propriety of your conducting it.

Sincerely,

Margaret Moore