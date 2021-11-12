After 35 years of service, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir is not seeking reelection

Voters must decide on a new Travis County clerk.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dana DeBeauvoir, the Travis County clerk for the past 35 years, will not seek reelection, according to her office.

As Travis County clerk, DeBeauvoir has been overseeing elections, court records, real estate records and marriage licenses in the Austin area for more than three decades.

KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that DeBeauvoir made the announcement to local officials on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Travis County Clerk's Office said she hopes to return to work as an international elections observer.

DeBeauvoir was first elected in 1986, She was named Public Official of the Year in 2009. That same year, she was also awarded the Minute Man Award. In 2005, "she was the national recipient of the Election Center’s Best Practices Award for her work in using risk analysis to implement security measures for electronic voting systems," the Travis County website said.

DeBeauvoir plans to retire in December or January, setting up another item on the special election soon. In addition to the Travis County clerk, voters will also decide who will replace Greg Casar, an Austin City Council member who recently announced his run for Congress.