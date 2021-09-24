First draft of new U.S. congressional districts in Texas released

Austin gained one district in the proposed plan. Texas would go from having 36 to 38 congressional districts for the next 10 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers released a proposal for what the state’s U.S. congressional districts could look like for the next 10 years.

The map, released Monday, is the first draft of Texas’ new congressional map. In this proposed version, Austin gets one new district, but one previous district no longer contains any parts of Austin or its surrounding areas.

The map was proposed by Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican who represents Houston and is leading the Senate's redistricting committee.

Texas gained two new congressional seats based on 2020 census data. For the next 10 years, the state will have 38 seats, meaning 38 districts.

One of the new districts, District 37, includes parts of Travis County and Williamson County. In the draft of the new map, Travis, Williamson and Hays counties help make up districts 10, 17, 21, 31, 35 and 37.

Travis and Hays counties used to be a part of District 25. Congressman Roger Williams is the 25th district’s current representative.

Texas currently has 36 seats. Each U.S. congressional district elects one representative to the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the Texas Tribune, 25 districts, compared to 22 in the previous map, voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Thirteen of the new districts voted for President Joe Biden.

This map is a part of the state's larger redistricting efforts.

The Texas Legislature’s third special session started on Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced redistricting would be on the agenda earlier this month.

The new maps will be used to elect members of the Texas House, Texas Senate, State Board of Education and U.S. House of Representatives. The new districts are based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

Both the Texas House and Senate need to pass the final version of the map. Only then will Abbott be able to sign it into law.