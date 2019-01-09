AUSTIN, Texas — A law passed by the Texas Legislature that goes into effect on Sunday really speaks to this day and age.

It is now illegal in the great State of Texas to send unsolicited, sexually explicit visuals. This includes photos of intimate parts and – fellas – also photos of your covered parts if they are in a "discernibly turgid state." If you don't know what that means, Google it.

Now, as I talked with co-workers about this new law, most women rejoiced, thankful that this could put an end to the seemingly infinite stream of unwanted pics men send them. And men let me just say, photos of your manhood really don't serve as motivation for women to get with you. Just send some flowers.

RELATED: Texas teams with Bumble to crack down on 'cyber flashing'

But I was surprised to learn this isn't just a problem for women. Men in the newsroom have also received unsolicited photos from women, and not just young women.

Ladies, ladies, ladies, I expect more from you. This is Texas. You're Southern Belles for Pete's sake.

RELATED: The Last Word: Choose your dignity over the ice cream licking trend

We are all blessed to be living in the 21st Century, the Information Age, with all sorts of technology at our fingertips. But that doesn't mean you should use that technology to send naughty photos to people who don't ask for them.

Remember, you are a prize, not a participation trophy. Not everyone should get to lay their eyes on you. Save something, or at least save it for the people who ask to see it, or you could end up with a fine of up to $500.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shares moment taking field with younger brother for first time as Longhorns

5 dead, 21 injured in second mass shooting in weeks in West Texas

Austin man warns others about concrete smashing through car window on U.S. 183