While their lifestyle was iffy, these men did have some wisdom of sorts. And as we watched the fall of Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, words from "The Teflon Don," John Gotti, came to mind.

He said, "Don't ever say anything you don't want played back to you someday."

There are people who believe State Rep. Bonnen had quite the political future ahead of him. He's only 47 years old and during his first term as Speaker, he worked to pass monumental bills that could change the trajectory of Texas. He wasn't just a rising star in the Republican Party – he was one of the Big Three!

But his recorded words, in what he thought was a private meeting, came back to haunt him – and his future political aspirations, at least for now.

This episode makes it clear: we're living in a new age. An age where everybody's got a smartphone and those smartphones have recorders.

Make no mistake: I'm not trying to romanticize John Gotti. He was not a good guy. But he did have at least one piece of good advice.

