AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas legislative session is over, but several lawmakers were back in Austin this week working during the interim.

Three things to know in Texas politics

House Education Committee meets to discuss school finance bill implementation

On Monday, the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Education met to discuss the implementation of House Bill 3 or the school finance bill.

It infused more than $11 billion into the public school system and included money to increase per student funding, pay for teacher raises and fund full-day pre-K for eligible children.

RELATED:

Texas lawmakers receive update on implementation of school finance bill

Austin ISD increasing pay rates for substitute teachers

Austin teacher surprised with symbolic check to represent HB3 raises

Austin Independent School District leaders said the overall impact of the bill is good but they, and other districts, are running into some issues with the new law – as lawmakers expected since the bill is 300 pages long.

This week's hearing gives them an idea of what issues they will have to fix in the next legislative session.

Senate Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety meets

Members of the Texas Senate were also in Austin this week.

The Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety met Wednesday to discuss the role cultural issues – including digital media and violent video games – play in the "promotion of mass violence."

RELATED:

Texas Senate Committee discusses role of culture, video games in mass shootings

Texas Lawmakers discuss preventing mass shooting attacks in committee hearing

They also discussed whether the State can implement a ban on certain types of face masks that are used to promote intimidation and fear.

The committee will meet again next month.

Conservative groups ask Gov. Abbott to call a special session

A group of grassroots organizations wants all Texas lawmakers back at the Capitol.

Several conservative groups held a news conference in Dallas to ask Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session. They said they want the House to appoint a new Speaker and for lawmakers to pass fiscally conservative proposals.

RELATED:

Texas This Week: Michael Quinn Sullivan discusses aftermath of Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen conversation

The Last Word: John Gotti's one piece of good advice

Also, don't forget: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. If you haven't headed to the polls yet, check out our explainers on the props on the ballot for the State, Travis County, Williamson County and the City of Austin.

WATCH: Texas This Week: Oct. 27, 2019

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

In 20 years, Austin’s population will be 4.5M. Here’s what Austin will look like

Actor Tom Hardy gives shoutout to South Austin high school band

Austin's Bull Creek Foundation: Do not decorate Loop 360 trees for the holidays

Caught on camera: Government employees run red lights hundreds of times