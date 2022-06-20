Texas Senate Democrats to discuss gun safety efforts

Members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus will meet at the Capitol Monday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic Texas lawmakers will gather Monday to discuss gun safety and efforts to prevent future mass shootings in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy.

Members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus will hold a press conference at the Texas State Capitol at 2 p.m. Monday. KVUE intends to livestream the event.

The press conference is the latest in a series of recent efforts by lawmakers at every level to address gun safety issues after 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24.

A Texas House committee is currently investigating law enforcement's response to the shooting. Members of the Uvalde Police Department will soon testify in front of the committee.

The Austin City Council last week was set to consider a resolution that would order the city manager to explore ways to ban or reduce sales of semi-automatic rifles to individuals under 21 in Austin. However, that resolution was pulled from the council's agenda.

Meanwhile, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution requesting Gov. Greg Abbott hold an immediate special session on gun violence, including discussion of topics such as red flag laws, universal background checks and improved mental health care and funding. Abbott is the only state official with the power to call a special session, the resolution states.

On the national level, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) recently joined KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to discuss two bills passed by the U.S. House aimed at stopping school shootings and reducing gun violence.

