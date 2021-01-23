'Texas Rally for Life' scheduled at State Capitol

The "Life Caravan" is in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, which was decided on Jan. 22, 1973.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021 Texas Rally for Life is being held at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday afternoon.

The "Life Caravan" is in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, which was decided on Jan. 22, 1973.

The landmark Supreme Court decision ruled the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

The event began at 1:30 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the caravan were asked to gather at the designated parking garages near the Capitol at 14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Vehicles were expected to be dispatched from the garages starting at 1:30 p.m. to start the 30-minute loop around the city and around the Texas Capitol perimeter.

Starting at 2 p.m., a livestream began from a stage within sight of the Capitol. Those continuing to caravan can listen to the event's broadcast on The Bridge at 101.1 FM and 1120 AM.

The Texas Handmaids, a pro-choice nonprofit organization, are counter-protesting the Texas Rally for Life on Saturday.

On Friday, the White House released a statement regarding the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, saying in part, "We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status or immigration status."