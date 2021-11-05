Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses

Just last week, the AG filed a separate lawsuit over vaccination rules for federal contractors.

The new federal rules require big businesses to mandate vaccination among their employees by Jan. 4, or require regular testing. The rules preempt state and local laws, including Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on vaccine mandates.

“The Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power,” Paxton said in a written statement. "OSHA has only limited power and specific responsibilities. This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This ‘standard’ is flatly unconstitutional. Bottom line: Biden’s new mandate is bad policy and bad law, and I’m asking the Court to strike it down."

Paxton filed the State's Petition for Review directly with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. His office said he will soon follow up with a Motion for Stay. Read the full Petition for Review.