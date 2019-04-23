AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers filed more than 9,600 bills this legislative session.

Some city leaders say dozens of them would be bad for local government.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined mayors and the head of the Texas Municipal League, which represents more than 1,100 Texas cities, to draw attention to what they call the top 10 most harmful city-related bills.

Mayor Adler says for Austin the worst are Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 2, which would reduce how much cities can increase taxes each year without voter approval.

He and others say if state lawmakers want to decrease property taxes they should better fund schools.

“The out-of-control property tax governmental entity is the state,” said Adler. “And they tax citizens through school districts by having a finance system that won't let school districts lower their rate when property values increase.”

Mayor Adler says if the bills pass, Austin could collect up to $50 million less in tax revenue and homeowners would only save about $2 a month on their tax bills.

