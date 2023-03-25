Young Texas leaders demand gun reform from lawmakers at 'March For Our Lives' rally

Young Texans gathered at the Capitol Saturday morning to demand that lawmakers pass gun reform bills this legislative session.

AUSTIN, Texas — “America has a problem!” Trevon Bosley, a March For Our Lives board member, shouted Saturday morning outside the Texas State Capitol.

“America has us!” the attendees of the March For Our Lives rally chanted back.

Bosley was just one of the speakers encouraging people to speak up and confront issues the nation is facing at the March For Our Lives rally Saturday at the Texas Capitol.

“America has a problem admitting that its devotion to guns has led to the killing of little kids inside and outside of schools,” Bosley said.

Five years after the Parkland shooting, March For Our Lives rallies across the nation continue to advocate for change. Young leaders gathered in front of Capitol Saturday to demand that lawmakers pass gun reform bills this legislative session.

"This cycle of gun violence manifests itself into my life and hundreds and thousands of other students' [lives] across this country,” said Sarayu Bellary, co-lead for March For Our Lives Dallas.

The goal of Saturday’s rally was to fight for Senate Bill 145, which would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon in Texas.

State Rep. Mihaela Plesa, who represents House District 70 in Collin County, was at the rally to also advocate for three bills she filed this session that she hopes get passed. Those bills are House Bill 1331, which would prohibit the sale of firearms from certain recipients; House Bill 2434, which would require anyone who has a firearm lost or stolen to report that firearm to law enforcement; and House Bill 2435, which would make sure kids do not get access to weapons of war.

Family members of victims of gun violence were also present at the rally. Brett Cross, father of Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia, said they wish for a future where children don't have to worry for their safety.

"A future where there is no need for March For Our Lives,” Cross said. “Because our country has finally said enough and made the correct changes to save lives."

Seventeen-year-old Katie Chou, co-executive leader of March For Our Lives Dallas, is encouraging people to not give up this fight.

"We can't get tired in this fight because, in the end of the day, things need to get done. But it takes time,” Chou said.

Some young Texans are frustrated with the lack of change they are seeing from the state's government.

"Every single time I'm here, honestly, instead of a feeling of pride, it's just a feeling of disappointment,” said Amelia Valencia, a rally attendee. “Why do I have to come here since I was a young kid and see all these people of different age ranges having to come here constantly, year after year, and no changes are made?”

But the advocates are not giving up their fight.

"No child in this nation should ever have to experience what our soldiers are experiencing at battlefield in our nation’s classrooms,” said Noel Candelaria, secretary treasurer for the National Education Association.

The Austin March For Our Lives rally completed the week of rallies hosted across the nation. You can find more information about the organization and its upcoming rallies on the March For Our Lives website.

