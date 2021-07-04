Williamson County leaders to testify over bill regarding homeless hotel purchase

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell is expected to make an announcement regarding a lawsuit from the commissioner's court.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Williamson County leaders plan to testify as the Texas House takes up House Bill 1803, relating to the requiring of county approval for the proposed purchase of a property to be converted into a space to house the homeless.

This comes as the City of Austin has been in talks to purchase the Candlewood Suites, a hotel in the Williamson County area, in order to house members of the homeless population, a proposal that has sparked numerous protests and lawsuits.

Lawyer and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites CFO Rupal Chaudhari said her “Chaudhari Partnership” business filed a lawsuit in March, seeking injunctive relief, monetary relief and a declaratory judgment preventing the finalized purchase “without proper notice and compensation for the loss of value of its properties and easement.”

Meanwhile, the Williamson County Commissioners Court also unanimously voted to explore taking legal action against the City of Austin in February after asking the City of Austin to delay the purchase for six months, a request that was denied.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell is expected to announce the updated status of the commissioner court's lawsuit on Wednesday. He will be joined by State Rep. Terry Wilson and other elected officials.

County leaders say that while the City of Austin plans to use the site for permanent supportive housing, the purchase was decided upon with no warning to nearby homeowners and businesses, some of which share fences and driveways with the property.

"There are many questions the City still has yet to answer for, including why this backroom deal was arranged by a former council member with zero community engagement, whether the $9.5M purchase and nearly $2M yearly operational budget merit housing just 50 people or can be sustained, how the City plans on providing adequate access to medical and transit services, and how the City intends to improve transparency and communication for future projects," wrote Chaudhari in a press release on Wednesday.

The group plans to hold a press conference on the north side of the Texas Capitol at 1:30 p.m.