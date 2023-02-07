Texas State Sen. Gutierrez to announce additional legislation filed in response to Uvalde school shooting

Gutierrez held a press conference in January to announce an initial round of bills related to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video and photo are from State Sen. Gutierrez's Jan. 24 press conference.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez will announce additional legislation filed in response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School last May.

In a news release sent out Tuesday morning, Gutierrez's office said the bills aim to prevent mass shootings. The bills aim to increase school safety, improve emergency response protocols between state and local public safety utilities, fix radio interoperability in rural counties and create a monument to mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery.

In addition, Gutierrez – who represents Uvalde – will make an appropriations request to provide funding for safety measures in schools and mental health care.

The is the second release of several expected packages of bills related to the Uvalde school shooting. On Jan. 24 – eight months to the day since the shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers – Gutierrez announced several filed bills and resolutions aimed at increasing accountability.

One bill would allow anyone injured in the Robb Elementary shooting to sue the State of Texas and any of its agencies. Another would end qualified immunity for peace officers, which would allow individuals harmed by officers' actions to hold them liable for damages.

A third resolution would urge the U.S. Congress to repeal a law that shields gun manufacturers and distributors from liability. Another bill would create a permanent compensation fund for victims of school violence.

At the Jan. 24 press conference, Gutierrez was joined by the families of several Robb Elementary victims, as well as families of victims of 2018's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Gutierrez said that he would hold similar press conferences regularly as it is a "process" as lawmakers "carve out pieces of legislation."

Tuesday's press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol. Gutierrez will again be joined by Uvalde families.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the Texas Senate video page.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram