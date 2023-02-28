Speaker Dade Phelan focuses on economic, workforce development in second batch of 2023 priorities

Last week, Phelan announced his first batch of priorities, which included expanding Medicaid for new mothers and repealing the "tampon tax."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced more of his legislative priorities for this session. This time, he focused on bills that are aimed at economic and workforce development.

Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont who is in his second term as speaker of the House, expressed his support for three bills in particular: House Bill 5, House Bill 8 and House Bill 19.

House Bill 5, filed by Rep. Todd Hunter, is also known as the "Texas Jobs & Security Act." Under the bill, incentives would be targeted and temporary in attracting "large-scale, capital-intensive projects related to the manufacturing, national security and energy infrastructure industries," according to a release from Phelan's office. The bill would also provide taxpayers transparency into "how those state incentive dollars are used, the number of jobs created and the full economic impact of such projects on communities."

Meanwhile, Rep. Gary VanDeaver's House Bill 8 would establish a new funding model for Texas community colleges, as well as create a new scholarship program and expand access to higher education opportunities by created new shared services for institutions through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

House Bill 19, filed by Rep. Andrew Murr, would create a business court system, "strengthening the state’s already strong pro-business reputation that has driven economic and job growth to the state."

"As Texas continues to grow and attract even more business that creates jobs and spurs local economies, our state must ensure that we have the kinds of tools to keep us competitive with others on a national and global scale," Phelan said, adding, "With so much job growth happening in our state, it’s also important that we have the necessary avenues that foster workforce development to keep up with demand."

Last week, Phelan unveiled the first set of his priority bills for the legislative session. Those included expansion of Medicaid eligibility for new mothers to one year, the exemption of feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales tax and bills to crack down on how companies handle private data.

Phelan's office said on Tuesday that additional legislative priorities for the House will be announced in the coming days.