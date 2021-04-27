Texas Senate initially approves permitless carry bill

The bill would allow eligible Texans to carry handguns openly in a holster or concealed without a license.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Senate voted 18-13 to initially pass House Bill 1927, otherwise known as the permitless carry bill, which would allow eligible Texans to carry handguns openly in a holster or concealed without a license.

Pending final approval, HB 1927 now heads to a conference committee for the House and Senate to resolve differences, unless the House accepts the amendments made by the Senate.

Gov. Greg Abbott has previously stated that he would sign the bill into law.

"I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have 'constitutional carry' in Texas," Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts earlier this year.

The Texas House of Representatives passed the bill in mid-April. It was written by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler)

Currently, Texans must obtain a license to carry. To obtain one, individuals must participate in a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test, and submit fingerprints.

Supporters of the bill say it will help eliminate the barriers, such as time and money, in getting a license. Meanwhile, opponents believe removing the required training on gun safety and handling is dangerous to the public.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon is one of them, who has stated that training for handgun carriers is crucial for public safety. He held a press conference on April 29 to announce his opposition to the bill.

"It’s reasonable and important to ask that someone carrying a firearm in public know how to safely handle and store a gun and have a basic awareness of the laws related to weapons and the use of deadly force," Chacon said. "Stripping away those safeguards will make our streets less safe and they will make law enforcement’s jobs harder."