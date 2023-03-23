Two Texas Senate bills would ban kids from drag show performances: "Drag is a form of art"

Nearly 100 people signed up to testify about the bills

AUSTIN, Texas — Two bills concerning drag show performances are being considered by the Texas Legislature this session.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on State Affairs began hearing testimony regarding two bills put forward by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-District 1): Senate Bill 12 and Senate Bill 1601.

SB 12 changes the definition of sexually oriented performances to include male performers acting as female, and female performers acting as men that are sexual.

Business owners cannot allow a "sexually oriented performance" to occur while there are children under the age of 18 present. This bill would mean that drag performances could not occur while children are around, and violators could face a civil penalty of up to $10,000.

SB 1601 would remove funding from public libraries that host events where people dress as the opposite gender. Opponents say these bills "vilify" drag queens and further marginalize them.

"Drag is a form of art and like any form of art, it can be modified for children, there are going to be drag shows where we don't want kids in the show. We're not trying to say all drag is good for kids, we're just trying to say there are appropriate times that drag is modified to be safe for kids," Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit said.

During the Senate hearing Thursday afternoon, Hughes wanted to make it clear this bill is not intended to stop theatrical shows. According to Hughes, municipalities can regulate those shows as they see fit - and cited the show "Peter Pan" as an example.

"There are certainly Broadway shows, 'Peter Pan,' before any of us were born. A lady named Sandy Duncan, a female play, there's no prurient interest, it doesn't comply under the statute to be covered under a bill like this if that's helpful," Hughes said.

Almost 100 people signed up to testify about the bills, which adds up to more than four hours of testimony. At the time of publishing, community members were still testifying.

