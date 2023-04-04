Texas Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates

The bill aims to prohibit governmental entities from requiring a person to wear a face covering or requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Monday voted to approve a bill that would prohibit governmental entities from implementing or enforcing a vaccine mandate, mask requirement or private business or school closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Senate Bill 29 was authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) and co-authored by more than a dozen other state senators.

The bill states that a governmental entity may not implement, order or otherwise impose a mandate requiring a person to wear a face mask or other face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19; requiring a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19; or requiring the closure of a private business, public school, open-enrollment charter school or private school to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Texas Senate, released a statement following the passage of SB 29.

"In March 2020, when the world locked down, I went on Fox News and suggested that Texas reopen our economy as quickly and safely as possible. I took an extraordinary amount of criticism but, in hindsight, everybody can now see that I was correct. Texas is thriving and our economy is the strongest in the world," Patrick said.

"Local governments across Texas and America took extreme measures to shut down businesses, schools and houses of worship," the lieutenant governor added. "SB 29 is a top priority of mine to prevent that from ever happening in the future."

SB 29 now heads to the Texas House. If it becomes law, it will take effect on Sept. 1.

