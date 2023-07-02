Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani announces legislation aimed at protecting religious freedom

Bhojani – one of the first Muslim lawmakers sworn into the Texas Legislature – has filed three bills in a package he is calling the "Religious Freedom Agenda."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani (D-Euless) announced a bipartisan bill package he is calling the "Religious Freedom Agenda."

Bhojani – one of the first Muslim lawmakers sworn into the Texas Legislature – was joined by Rep. Jacey Jetton (R-Richmond), several Democratic and Republican House members and leaders from different faith groups to introduce House Bill 1882, House Bill 1883 and House Bill 1884.

House Bill 1882 calls to expand the number of optional state holidays to include holy days of a larger variety of faiths. House Bill 1883 would ensure state-mandated exams like the STAAR test aren't scheduled on religious holy days. And House Bill 1884 would establish marriage parity so that anyone from any faith can be married by their religious leader.

“As one of the first Muslims sworn into the Texas Legislature, it is so important to me that my first pieces of legislation work to safeguard protections for every faith. It's our duty to ensure that Texas is the religious freedom state.” Bhojani said. “A state where we can pray in a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, jamatkhana or in a gurdwara. Where we can love God by ANY name.”

Bhojani announced the Religious Freedom Agenda during a press conference at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday morning.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram