Texas PTA to host Rally Day event at Capitol

Rally Day acts as an advocacy event for members of various associations to speak face-to-face with local legislators on the matters they want addressed.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parent Teacher Association (Texas PTA) will be at the State Capitol on Monday to rally for more funding for students and other improvements within the public education sector.

The Texas PTA will participate in Rally Day at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

The bi-annual event helps bring awareness to a variety of different topics that parents feel need legislative attention. It is an advocacy event for members of various associations to speak face-to-face with local legislators and key policy staff on the matters they want addressed or amended.

The legislative focus for the Texas PTA includes:

Increasing the basic allotment for per-student funding and basing funding on enrollment

Opposing legislation that authorizes state funds to pay for private school tuition and related costs

Improve teacher retention and increase teachers

Increase student mental health interventions Includes systems to identify students in need and prepare them to cope with personal challenges

Adding parent engagement to the A-F accountability system Includes advocating for an accountability system to broadly review school performance



The Texas PTA is rallying for local legislators to focus on these issues to help "make every child's potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children," according to the association's mission statement.

Around 1,200 students, parents and family members are expected to gather at the Capitol's south steps to speak and "make their presence heard" before Texas PTA members meet directly with legislators to negotiate the association's legislative focus.

Some of the speakers at the Capitol on Monday will include Texas PTA President Suzi Kennon, State Rep. James Talarico, State Rep. Ken King and State Sen. Jose Menendez. The Round Rock High School marching band and Canyon Lake High School cheerleaders will also be in attendance.

In addition to its main focus, the Texas PTA has other legislative priorities and will support legislation on the following issues:

Providing state funding for alternative disciplinary placement plans Provides students with repeated violent offenses on campus to have their placement costs funded by the State, not districts

Require charter schools to guarantee parents the same rights and responsibilities as public schools

Address the "learning loss" due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Continued enforcement of David's Law and any new legislation related to cyberbullying

Ensure all Texas public school students have access to reliable digital connectivity and devices

Strengthen distracted driving laws to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes that affect children

Legislation that addresses drug overdoses on school campuses

Decriminalize victims of human trafficking Waives criminal responsibility for children and youth when the activity is a result from exploitation by a human trafficker.

Provide local control and "parental opt-out for library books"

Fully fund breakfast and lunches for all public school students

Increase funding for school safety and determine what additional safety measures are needed in each school district

Support comprehensive reform of the juvenile justice system Includes increasing the age of criminal responsibility from 17 to 18, and reducing the "school-to-prison pipeline"

Provide medically accurate sex education with parental opt-out

Provide adequate special education services

Have a reduced emphasis on state-mandated testing and eliminate tests not required by federal law

Ban flavored vape devices and regulate them further