State lawmakers take up catalytic converter thefts as the crime continues to shake up Texas drivers

AUSTIN, Texas — Since 2020, catalytic converter thefts have become more and more common in Texas cities, so the Legislature is trying to help crack down on this fast-growing crime.

Catalytic converters help filter out harmful exhaust byproducts, but the precious metals inside are what makes them valuable to thieves.

In 2019, Austin police investigated 27 catalytic converter thefts the whole year. But this year, between January and March, APD has investigated 271.

The Castillos live in Pflugerville and had the catalytic converter stolen out of their Class C camper while it was parked in an RV storage lot in 2022.

"We just knew there was no way to prevent it, and a lot of people in our facility were hit with the same problem," said Kristen Castillo.

Castillo said they tried to sell that camper, but before they could find someone to buy it, thieves struck again.

"The day before we tried to trade in the Class C, we went to turn the fridge on, and it was missing again. So it was just a few months later – it happened twice," said Castillo.

The Castillo family got a new camper just over six months ago and one that actually needs a truck or SUV to pull it.

The reason they went for this is because under the camper, there's not a catalytic converter to be stolen, making their camper less of a target than what they had before, especially when it is just being stored.

This crime has become a big problem statewide, prompting legislators to also take up the issue.

"Members, this has become a very violent crime, a very sophisticated crime," said Sen. Carol Alvarado of Houston to her fellow state senators.

State lawmakers are considering several bills aimed at cracking down on these thefts. SB 224 would make these thefts a felony offense.

"We are giving law enforcement and prosecutors the flexibility and the discretion to investigate and really stick it to somebody who's even thinking of engaging in this crime," said Sen. Alvarado.

The Texas Senate approved SB 224 this month. It now needs approval in the House.

