Texas lawmakers race against the clock to pass bills before key deadline

Tuesday is the last day the House of Representatives can take initial votes on Senate bills that are not on the local and consent calendar.

AUSTIN, Texas — After starting almost 40 minutes late, it was pretty clear that Tuesday was going to be an interesting day in the Texas House of Representatives. The tension over contentious legislation spilled over into the opening prayer.

"We pray for our children, for their health and their education, and that that education not fall victim to testing profiteers and that our teachers be held on high and that their pensions be held even higher out of the reach of greedy hands," State Rep. Terry Canales (D-Edinburg) said while delivering the prayer.

Tuesday marks the 134th legislative day, which means it is the last day the House can take initial votes on Senate bills that aren't on the local and consent calendar. The calendar is filled with bills that the parties don't see eye-to-eye on and bills some lawmakers just don't want to have vote on. That includes bills to regulate social media companies that ban users to banning transgender athletes from playing sports based on their gender identity.

While emotions ran high, lawmakers found moments to lighten the mood with the help of a fake snake.

Never a dull day in the #txlege . . . amirite Mr. King from Uvalde? pic.twitter.com/rUDvTHJuX0 — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) May 25, 2021

Lawmakers are slowing the pace of the chamber by using a tactic called chubbing, where they ask questions, offer amendments and generally just talk about bills to try to run out the clock.

Most times, taking final votes on bills that passed the day before is a quick and easy process, but in six hours lawmakers had voted on just 29 bills on Tuesday.

The pace is unlikely to pick up significantly before the clock strikes midnight.